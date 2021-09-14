According to a report, Americans earning less than $200K will see their tax bills decrease under the Democrat tax plan.

According to projections published in a report by the bipartisan Joint Committee on Taxation, the Democratic Party’s proposed reforms to the tax law will save Americans earning less than $200,000 per year thousands of dollars in annual taxes by 2025.

Those earning less than $200,000 would save money under the new law, but those earning more over $200,000 would pay thousands more in taxes. According to the report, the revenue collected by this new initiative will raise more than $2 trillion over the next decade.

This new proposal comes as House Democrats look for methods to fund the Biden administration’s proposed $3.5 trillion social investment plan, which would fund universal pre-K, two years of free community college, prescription drug funding, and expanded Medicare.

Representative Richard Neal, who chairs the Ways and Means Committee, which authored the measure, said in a statement that “our tax system has lost its progressive power at the top end because the wealthiest taxpayers get to play by different rules than average wage earners.” “We are dedicated to enacting legislation that provides real (state and local tax) relief to our middle-class neighborhoods, and we are working toward that goal on a daily basis.”

Those earning more than $200,000 would face a 0.3 percent tax increase in 2023, while those earning more than $500,000 would face a 1.6 percent increase. Earners making more than $1 million would receive the biggest gain, with a 10.6% increase.

These increases would continue into 2025, with the numbers remaining roughly the same. By 2027, though, everyone earning more than $30,000 will see their taxes raise by varying amounts. Taxes on those earning between $30,000 and $50,000 would increase by less than 1%. The increase would be less than 2% for those earning between $50,000 and $200,000. Those earning more than $200,000 would face a 2% increase, while those earning more than a million would see a 10.5 percent increase.

Republicans reject the proposed plan, claiming that it will lead to rising inflation and a general slowdown in the economy. They are concerned that it will result in higher taxes for both the middle and upper classes. Senate Democrats used the budget “reconciliation” process to pass a bill. This is a condensed version of the information.