According to a religion scholar, evangelicals are ‘listening’ to Republicans over Scripture.

Many evangelical Christians in the United States, according to a major religious studies expert, are today listening to the Republican Party rather than the Bible’s teachings.

During a Wednesday interview with MSNBC host Joy-Ann Reid, Dr. Anthea Butler, a professor and head of religious studies at the University of Pennsylvania, made the judgement. The lecturer addressed the conspiracy idea advanced by some prominent conservatives that Democrats want more immigrants to replace Republican and white voters throughout the segment.

“One of the things I think is really interesting about this is that if you look at the data right now, white evangelicals are the least likely group to want to welcome immigrants, which goes against what their Christian faith is supposed to be, right?” Butler remarked.

“As a Christian, you’re supposed to do that. But they aren’t paying attention to what the Bible says. They are paying attention to what the Republican Party has to say “The lecturer was adamant.

Butler also expressed her concerns about white evangelicals during a webinar titled White Evangelical Racism: The Politics of Morality in America, which she gave in April.

“I’m going to put it this way, as much as I hate to say it, if evangelicals don’t reform, they offer an existential crisis to all of us,” the religious expert added.

“They’ve created a political schism in the country. They refuse to believe in global warming. They refuse to receive vaccines…they are a major reason why we are unable to progress because they claim to have religious views, but this is religious recalcitrance. It isn’t a matter of belief; it isn’t what they believe theologically. It’s about a positionality they have, a positionality they have chosen, that’s pushing us all over the edge “she continued.

According to a poll issued by the Public Religion Research Institute in March 2020, a large majority of white evangelicals appear to have an unfavorable attitude about immigrants. According to the poll, over two-thirds of white evangelical Protestants (67 percent) see “newcomers” as a threat to American traditions.

Furthermore, nearly two-thirds (66%) of white evangelicals believe that immigrants are invading the United States. It's worth noting that this was the only religious group polled.