According to a rally organizer on January 6, Donald Trump must be held responsible for the attack on the Capitol.

The organizer of the gathering that preceded the attack on the Capitol on January 6 has stated that Donald Trump must be held responsible for the incident.

Dustin Stockton, who was summoned by the House committee probing the January 6 attack together with his wife Jennifer Lawrence, spoke to CNN’s Anderson Cooper shortly after testifying to the panel on Tuesday.

When Cooper questioned who should be held responsible for the Capitol attack, Stockton stated the “buck has to stop” with the former president.

“I always try to emphasize that those who perpetrate violence, attack police officers, or deface the Capitol are first and foremost responsible for their own acts,” Stockton added. “However, the buck has to stop with President Trump.

“He was well aware of the situation. And there’s no excuse for him to send people down there without having the logistics, security, stage, and sound systems in place to keep the mob under control “Stockton went on to say.

“That stuff could have been in place before he sent people down there, and it should have been. And the fact that he took so long to answer speaks volumes about what his objectives were and what he was up to.” After being accused of inciting the disturbance at the Capitol, Trump became the first president in history to be impeached twice, telling a gathering of his fans at a rally on January 6: “If you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a nation anymore.” Stockton also discussed the “stunning revelations” from the House committee that a number of Fox News personalities, including Donald Trump Jr., texted Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows during the attack to express their concerns about the violence and try to persuade the president to intervene.

Meadows received a message from Sean Hannity of Fox News: “Is he able to make a statement? Request that everyone leave the Capitol “as the chaos grew worse Meadows received a text message from Laura Ingraham informing her that Trump had won the election “People in the Capitol need to be told to leave. This is causing us all pain. He’s sabotaging his own legacy.” During the violence, the former president’s eldest son reportedly asked Meadows to get his father to “condemn this [s**t] ASAP.”

