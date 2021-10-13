According to a poll, two-thirds of independents, a key Biden demographic, oppose his $3.5 trillion bill.

According to a new poll, President Joe Biden’s approval rating has dropped among Independents, and support for the funding plan, which includes important campaign pledges, is considerably lower among Independents than among Democrats.

Universal pre-K, two years of free community college, and Medicare expansion are all included in the $3.5 trillion budget proposal. Democrats aim to approve it through reconciliation, bypassing Republicans in the Senate, but two members of their party are unhappy with the price tag, and lawmakers admit it may have to be reduced.

Only 36% of Independents supported enacting the law with all of the planned social and climate change policies, according to a CNN poll released on Wednesday. That’s less than half of the Democratic Party’s support for the bill’s passage in its whole, which stands at 75%. Only 6% of Republicans polled support the plan.

A scaled-down package that enacts fewer reforms but spends less money is supported by 32% of Independents, with Congress failing to adopt any version of the measure.

The package was considerably more likely to be supported by Democrats than Republicans, and the same was true for voters who lean one way or the other. Only 9% of Republican-leaning voters felt the same way, while 68 percent of Democrat-leaning respondents supported Congress enacting the package as it is now. Nearly 60% of Republican-leaning respondents polled said they didn’t want the bill to pass at all.

When it came to Congress passing a scaled-down version of the present spending bill, the divide between Republican and Democratic voters narrowed. A smaller package was backed by 26% of voters who lean Democratic and 35% of voters who lean Republican.