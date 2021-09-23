According to a poll, the majority of voters believe Trump is a better president than Biden.

According to a recent Harvard CAPS-Harris poll, support for former President Donald Trump as a better leader than Vice President Joe Biden has grown since Election Day.

The 2020 presidential election saw record voter turnout, with both candidates getting historic levels of votes. Biden won with more electoral votes and 51 percent of the popular vote. However, while Biden consistently outperformed his predecessor in CAPS-Harris polls early in his presidency, the COVID-19 epidemic and troop pullout from Afghanistan indicated a reversal in voters’ perceptions of the president.

According to The Hill, 51% of the 1,578 registered voters polled in the CAPS-Harris poll believed Trump was a better president than Biden. Biden received 49% of the vote as the superior leader.

“The accumulating challenges on all fronts have led to the surprising conclusion that Trump is now seen as good a president as Biden, implying that the honeymoon period has given way to buyer’s remorse,” said Mark Penn, co-director of the Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll poll.

Penn added that, despite losing the popular vote by around five percentage points in November, Trump’s popularity has grown since then, according to the poll.

Trump continues to contest the results of the 2020 presidential election, but there hasn’t been any evidence of significant voting fraud that could have swung the election. Trump is eyeing a presidential candidacy while focusing on helping Republicans who support his policy agenda win their races and give the GOP a majority in Congress in 2022.

Since departing the White House, the former commander-in-chief has teased another presidential run. When asked whether he’ll enter the race, Trump has remained noncommittal, but has expressed confidence that when he does, his followers will be “very” pleased.

According to polls, Trump might get huge support among Republicans if he runs for president again, and he has emerged as the front-runner for the nomination. He also had an advantage over Biden in a hypothetical 2024 battle, indicating that he had a chance to win.

In late August, an Emerson College poll found that 47% of those polled supported Trump, giving him a one-point lead over Biden. Trump, on the other hand, had an advantage.