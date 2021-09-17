According to a poll, more than half of Republicans support tax increases on Americans earning more than $400,000.

According to new polls, a narrow majority of Republican voters support President Joe Biden and Democrats’ intention to raise taxes on anyone earning more than $400,000 per year.

Biden and the Democrats plan to fund their planned $3.5 trillion “human infrastructure” budget reconciliation package by raising taxes on the wealthiest and corporations. Despite the fact that no Republicans support the Democrats’ measure, many Republican voters appear to accept many of the package’s essential elements.

According to a poll done by Data for Progress and Invest in America, 51 percent of Republicans approve tax hikes affecting Americans earning more than $400,000 per year. There were 21% who said they “very” support the proposition and 30% who said they “somewhat” support it.

According to the poll, 52 percent of Republicans favor raising taxes on the wealthiest 1% of business owners by reducing the expenses they can deduct from their tax bill. Furthermore, 52 percent of Republican voters support imposing taxes on people who earn more than $1 million each year by selling stocks and investments.

Despite the fact that no Republican lawmakers support the $3.5 trillion spending plan, the poll indicated that 39% of GOP voters support it “somewhat” or “strongly.” Overall, 62 percent of respondents support the Democrats’ reconciliation bill, with 85 percent of Democrats and 58 percent of independents supporting it.

The poll was conducted from September 10 to 13 and has a 3 percentage point margin of error.

Republicans have slammed Democrats’ efforts to raise taxes on the rich and ram through yet another multi-trillion-dollar spending bill. Parts of former President Donald Trump’s flagship 2017 tax cuts, which Republican lawmakers pushed through without Democratic backing, would be undone by the planned tax hikes.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, said earlier this year, “We’re not interested in re-opening the 2017 tax law.” “You’ve crossed a red line.”

The $3.5 trillion bill would pay a variety of Democratic initiatives, including permanentizing Biden’s new child tax credits, offering free community college, funding universal pre-kindergarten, increasing health-care coverage, and providing money to combat climate change, among others. However, the package’s future is currently unknown. This is a condensed version of the information.