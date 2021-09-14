According to a poll, more than 60% of Americans believe troops will have to return to Afghanistan.

According to a new poll, more than six out of ten Americans believe US forces will be forced to return to Afghanistan less than a month after President Joe Biden withdrew all military personnel from the nation.

According to Quinnipiac University’s poll, 62 percent of respondents believe American forces will be sent back to Afghanistan to fight terrorism at some point in the future, while 28 percent disagree.

A majority of Americans, regardless of political affiliation, shared this viewpoint. According to the poll, 83% of Republicans, 65% of independents, and 52% of Democrats believe the US military will be active in Afghanistan again.

“‘The pullout is over, but forces will be back on the ground someday,’ predict voters, who clearly perceive a future terrorist danger seething in Afghanistan’s cauldron,” according to Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy.

However, the poll indicated that over 70% of Americans agree that pulling troops out of the war is the appropriate thing to do, and that 54% approve of Biden’s decision.

Nonetheless, following the withdrawal, the president’s foreign policy performance ratings plummeted.

According to the study, only 34% of respondents approved of Biden’s foreign policy, while 59% disagreed. In August, 44 percent approved and 44 percent disapproved of the bill. Only 42% of participants now approve of Biden’s overall job performance, while 50% disapprove.

A total of 1,210 adults in the United States were polled between September 10 and 13. The margin of sampling error is 2.8 percentage points plus or minus.

On August 31, Biden completed the withdrawal of American soldiers from Afghanistan, two weeks after the Taliban seized control of the country, causing a chaotic flurry of evacuations in the United States and other countries. When ISIS-K stormed Kabul’s airport in the closing days of evacuations, 13 US service members and over 170 Afghans were slain.

Despite facing tremendous scrutiny in the wake of threats of new terrorist attacks and concerns that U.S. citizens and friends might be stranded under Taliban rule, Biden forcefully defended his decision to withdraw troops.

