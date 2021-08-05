According to a poll, more Republicans support Biden’s $3.5 trillion spending bill than those who oppose it.

According to a new poll, Republicans are somewhat more likely than Democrats to support President Joe Biden and Democratic lawmakers’ enormous $3.5 trillion spending plan.

While the Senate appears to be on the verge of completing a nearly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill—which would give significant financing for roads, bridges, the water sector, Internet, and climate change priorities—Democrats also want to enact a larger partisan budget reconciliation bill. Among other Democratic priorities, Biden’s proposed $3.5 trillion “human infrastructure” legislation would fund free community college, universal prekindergarten, expanded Medicare, and green cards for some undocumented immigrants.

Despite Republican politicians’ criticisms of the massive package and its high price tag, according to The Hill, a majority of Republican voters in a new poll conducted by progressive polling firm Data for Progress for the organization Invest in America appear to embrace it. According to the poll, over half of Republican voters (47%) support the bill, which Democrats see as an investment in the country’s future. In contrast, only 44% of Republican voters said they opposed the bill’s passing.

Overall, two-thirds of Americans (66%) said they supported Congress passing the $3.5 trillion plan. Only 26% of those polled said they were against the proposition. Democrats were especially enthusiastic, with 85 percent supporting the bill. Sixty percent of independents backed the bill.

The polls revealed widespread support for raising taxes on people making more than $400,000 per year, a provision that is expected to be included in the package. The measure was backed by just over two-thirds of all respondents (67 percent). Republicans favored the concept as well, with nearly half (49%) supporting it.

Notably, the results of the Data for Progress poll differed significantly from those of a separate Quinnipiac University poll released earlier this week. In that poll, 62 percent of voters approved of the large-scale expenditure proposal, a few percentage points lower than Data for Progress’ findings. However, the gap between Republicans and Democrats was significantly wider, with only 27% of GOP voters saying they supported the bill.

