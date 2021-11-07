According to a poll, more Americans oppose Joe Biden running in 2024 than Donald Trump.

President Joe Biden’s popularity continues to dwindle, with more Americans opposed to him seeking re-election in 2024 than were opposed to his predecessor, Donald Trump.

On Sunday, new polling data from USA Today and Suffolk University revealed that Biden’s approval rating had dropped to a new low. It also highlighted that Republicans are now ahead of Democrats in the polls ahead of the midterm elections in 2022.

When asked if they wanted Biden to run for president again in 2024, 64 percent said they didn’t want him to. Democrats made about 28% of the total.

The majority of Americans also oppose Trump seeking re-election in 2024, though at a lower proportion than those who oppose Biden. Some 58 percent stated they would vote against Trump standing for president again in 2020. Notably, only 24% of Republicans were included, implying that Trump is still more popular among Republicans than Biden is among Democrats.

Biden has done a poorer job than predicted, according to over half of Americans (46 percent). In addition, the president’s approval rating has dropped to a new low of 38%. Meanwhile, in the 2022 midterm elections, 46% of Americans plan to vote for a Republican congressional representative, while only 38% plan to vote for a Democrat.

The poll was conducted from November 3 to 5 and has a 3.1 percentage point margin of error.

Recent polling data has frequently showed that Biden’s popularity among the American population is dwindling. The president has dealt with a number of disasters, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the rush of migrants crossing the southern border, and the botched exit from Afghanistan, all of which have caused alarm and frustration among Americans.

In a separate poll issued on Friday by Emerson College, Trump was found to be ahead of Biden in a potential 2024 contest. Despite the fact that neither potential presidential contender received a majority of votes, Trump was 2 points ahead of Biden, with 45 percent of voters supporting the former president versus 43 percent for Biden. Biden’s approval rating in the Emerson poll was somewhat higher than in the USA Today/Suffolk poll, at 41%.

According to the polling average of FiveThirtyEight, 51.1 percent of voters disapprove of Biden, while 42.6 percent favor. The most recent poll was conducted by Ipsos between November 3 and 4. This is a condensed version of the information.