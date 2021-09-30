According to a poll, more Americans approve of Biden’s handling of COVID than disapprove.

According to the results of a recent poll from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, more Americans favor of President Joe Biden’s handling of COVID-19 than disapprove. Despite maintaining a majority approval rating during the first six months of his term, Biden’s positive rating has fallen over time.

In the study, 57% of people indicated they approved of his handling of the pandemic, while 43% said they disapproved. Biden’s approval ratings were comparable in August, although the Associated Press reported that in July, almost two-thirds of Americans said they approved of his handling of the virus.

Other parts of Biden’s leadership throughout the pandemic were also discussed in the poll. A narrow majority of respondents, 51 percent, indicated they backed the president’s idea to force most workers to obtain the COVID vaccine or undergo frequent tests. Another 34% indicated they disapproved, while the remaining 14% were undecided.

Support for vaccine requirements was also found to be deeply divided along party lines, according to the poll. According to the Associated Press, about three-quarters of Democrats support vaccine mandates for workers, compared to roughly one-quarter of Republican responses.

During the outbreak, Democrats and Republicans have found themselves at odds over masks and other safeguards in numerous locales.

“I don’t feel the federal government should have a voice in whether I get the vaccine or lose my job or get tested,” said Emilio Rodriguez, a 28-year-old Corpus Christi firefighter. Rodriguez, a Republican, has never been vaccinated.

Sarah Carver, a Democrat and retired school secretary, supports the Biden mandate wholeheartedly. The suburban Cleveland homeowner said she wants more people vaccinated to safeguard her 10-year-old grandson, who is too young to receive the vaccine, and her vaccinated husband, who suffers from asthma and Alzheimer’s disease.

“I believe Dr. Fauci,” Carver added, referring to the government’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci. The Moderna vaccination has been given to Carver twice.

64 percent of vaccinated Americans support the mandate, while 23 percent oppose it. Only 14% of unvaccinated Americans support the vaccine, whereas. This is a condensed version of the information.