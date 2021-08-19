According to a poll, Georgia’s governor could be vulnerable to a Trump-backed challenger.

Former President Donald Trump may be preparing to sway a primary fight against Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, whom he has chastised for failing to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Trump has promised to utilize primary endorsements against Republicans who have questioned his leadership role and don’t fully support his America First policy positions. Since the November election, Kemp has been at the top of Trump’s criticism list, and a recent survey commissioned by the Save America PAC revealed that Trump sponsoring a primary challenger might impair Kemp’s reelection chances.

500 likely Republican primary voters were polled by Trump pollster Tony Fabrizio, according to Politico. Kemp defeats Purdue by around 6 points in a hypothetical fight between Kemp and former Senator David Perdue, who has yet to announce his candidacy.

When asked about Trump’s hypothetical endorsement of Perdue, though, respondents’ votes shifted. Perdue moved from a 15-point deficit to a 15-point lead over Kemp.

Even if Kemp had overturned the Georgia results in Trump’s favor, it wouldn’t have been enough to grant Trump a second term. However, this has done little to quell the former president’s rage toward the Republican governor, who Trump has blamed for our “country going to hell” as a result of Biden’s presidency.

Kemp has been firm in his determination not to meddle in the 2020 race, despite recently signing a Republican-backed voting measure into law. The statute limits counties to one ballot drop box per 100,000 active registered voters, with drop boxes required to be located inside early voting facilities or election offices. They are only allowed to be used during early voting hours, not the full 24 hours that voters had in the 2020 election. When requesting an absentee ballot, voters must also present identification.

But that wasn’t enough to satisfy Trump, who said the law didn’t go far enough. He referred to it as a “watered-down version” of election changes that should have been implemented prior to the presidential election.

Trump only lost Georgia by a fraction of a percentage point, demonstrating that he had a tight grip on the Republican Party in the state. 93 percent of those Fabrizio asked agreed. This is a condensed version of the information.