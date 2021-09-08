According to a poll, California voters prefer Newsom to Elder by 18 points.

According to fresh polling data released by YouGov on Wednesday, registered voters in California prefer sitting Governor Gavin Newsom to Larry Elder, the leading Republican candidate vying to replace him in next week’s recall election.

According to the poll’s findings, Newsom led Elder by 18 points among registered voters who were asked which of the two individuals they favored, and by 22 points among likely voters who were given the same question. According to pollsters, 56 percent of all respondents and 57 percent of likely voters want Newsom to stay in office.

90 percent of those who indicated they voted for President Joe Biden in the 2020 election said they prefer Newsom, while 10% said they support Elder. Those who voted for former President Donald Trump last year, on the other hand, said they support Elder, while only 9% said they prefer Newsom.

Since launching his campaign in July, Elder, a conservative radio broadcaster running as a Republican, has led most polls among the 46 candidates who qualified to appear on the recall ballot. Many recent polls have put him in double digits ahead of his fellow GOP contenders, including the most recent YouGov poll, which saw Elder polling at 20% among respondents who claimed they had already submitted their ballots and at 24% among probable voters.

Kevin Paffrath, one of nine Democrats on the recall ballot, was the recall candidate who came in second in the YouGov poll. In recent polls, Paffrath has routinely led among his fellow Democrats, and he has frequently polled behind Elder. According to YouGov pollsters, Paffrath polled at 6% among those who had already voted and 7% among probable voters.

California voters will decide in less than a week whether to keep Newsom in office for the rest of his term or to recall him in a special election on September 14th. If more than half of voters decide to recall Newsom, he will be replaced by the recall candidate who obtains the most votes.

While people will be able to vote in person on September 14, election officials have announced that every registered voter in the state has been mailed a ballot. This is a condensed version of the information.