According to a poll, Biden’s approval rating among under 30 year olds has plummeted due to the war in Afghanistan and the economy.

According to new polls from Generation Lab/Axios, President Joe Biden’s approval rating among the younger generation is declining due to his handling of important issues.

A poll of 800 Americans aged 18 to 29 indicated that since taking office, members of both parties have viewed the president less favorably, mostly due to his handling of the economy and the pullout from Afghanistan.

When asked how their opinion of Biden has changed since he started office, 17 percent said it has decreased much, while 42 percent said it has remained unchanged. Only 6% of young individuals said their approval has increased significantly, while 11% said it has increased somewhat.

More precisely, 29% of Democrats, 46% of Independents, and 69% of Republicans indicated their approval of Biden has decreased. 45 percent of Democrats, 43 percent of Independents, and 26% of Republicans indicated their position had not changed.

According to the study, a virtually equal number of young adults attributed their shift in view to Biden’s handling of the economy and his pullout of American soldiers from Afghanistan. The respective percentages were 52 percent and 51 percent.

Fewer people, roughly 43%, indicated the handling of the border crisis influenced their decision. Others blamed the coronavirus pandemic’s management on either not enough or too many protective measures (30 percent and 29 percent, respectively).

While the majority of young people have a negative impression of Biden as a result of his handling of these issues, some have changed their minds.

In a poll of Democrats, 26% indicated their opinion of Biden has improved since he started office. Eleven percent of Independents and 5% of Republicans said they had better opinions as well.

The results of the Generation Lab/Axios poll reflect Biden’s support ratings declining nine months into his presidency. The drop began the day before the final deadline for US army withdrawal from Afghanistan, and it has continued while the president’s economic program has been contested.

The president’s approval rating dropped to 38% in a Quinnipiac University poll from October 1 to 4, but rose to 48% in an Ipsos poll the next week. Other things were going on at the time. This is a condensed version of the information.