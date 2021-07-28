According to a poll, Biden is the 11th most popular president, while Trump is ranked 20th.

According to the results of a recent poll asking Americans to rank US presidents in order of preference, current President Joe Biden is ranked 11th while past President Donald Trump is ranked 20th.

Over the course of a week in mid-July, the American division of YouGov, an international research and analytics organization, polled 3000 adult citizens in the United States, asking for their personal thoughts on all 45 presidents who have ever served (note that Grover Cleveland served two non-consecutive terms).

“For each of the following US presidents, please state whether you have a positive or unfavorable impression of them,” the surveyors were given a list of presidents in the sequence in which they were in office. Please select the ‘have not heard of’ option if you are unfamiliar with that president.”

Among the other notable findings, Abraham Lincoln came in first as the most popular president in the United States, while Richard Nixon came in last as the least popular president. In the poll, Chester A. Arthur was named the most forgotten president.

A majority of respondents rated Lincoln, John F. Kennedy, George Washington, Theodore Roosevelt, Thomas Jefferson, Dwight D. Eisenhower, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Barack Obama, Ronald Reagan, and Harry S. Truman as “very favorable” or “somewhat favorable” presidents. At 11th place, Biden received a 47 percent favorability rating.

Only two presidents in the United States received a majority of “somewhat unfavorable” or “very unfavorable” responses: Richard Nixon (56%) and Donald Trump (54%) respectively.

When examining the survey results by political party, no deviation from party allegiance can be found, albeit most participants professed to adore Lincoln. Obama, Biden, Kennedy, Lincoln, and Franklin D. Roosevelt were among the top five Democrats in terms of popularity. Lincoln, Reagan, Washington, Trump, and Jefferson were the top five Republicans.

Arthur, Franklin Pierce, John Tyler, Millard Filmore, and Trump were among the Democrats’ least favoured candidates. Martin Van Buren, Arthur, James Buchanan, Obama, and Biden were chosen by Republicans as the most unpopular presidents.

Many public polls that rank presidents’ approval ratings incorporate job performance factors. The YouGov America poll, on the other hand, solely asks respondents to think about their own opinions.

In a January 2021 Gallup poll, Americans were asked how they felt recent presidents “will go down in history,” in what may be construed as a questioning of personal opinion. This is a condensed version of the information.