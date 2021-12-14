According to a poll, Americans who do not identify with any religion now account for 29% of the population.

The number of Americans who do not identify as religious is increasing.

The Pew Research Center announced the findings of a new survey on religion in America on Tuesday. According to the statistics, “nones,” or Americans who do not identify as having any religious connections, currently account for about 29% of all individuals in the United States. This number is up from 23% in 2016 and 19% in 2011, demonstrating that some Americans are losing interest in their religious beliefs. Unaffiliated persons may be the country’s largest religious group, according to some scholars.

Pew’s survey also revealed a new trend: unaffiliated people are becoming more diverse in terms of age, region, and race across the country. From May to August 2021, 3,937 participants participated in the Pew study, which had a margin of error of 2.1 percentage points.

Meanwhile, according to a poll conducted by the Associated Press and the NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, 30% of nonreligious participants still believe in a higher power, with 19% stating religion is still essential to them despite their personal beliefs. While this lingering religious link may appear incongruous, some scholars argue that this is not the case.

“There are people who do truly practice,” said Santa Clara University researcher Elizabeth Drescher, “either in a single spiritual tradition that we would recognize, or in several faith traditions.” “Neither formal membership in those communities nor identifying as a member of that religion are appealing to them.” From October 21 to 25, 1,083 persons participated in the AP-NORC survey, which had a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

About 12% of people identify as religious and spiritual, whereas 28% identify as spiritual but not religious. More than half of those polled identify as neither.

According to the AP-NORC study, nearly 60% of nones say religion was at least somewhat significant to their family when they were growing up. It was shown that 30% of nones meditate and 26% pray individually at least once a month, while a lesser percentage consults with a religious or spiritual leader on a regular basis.

The prevalence of nones in the United States has been fairly identical in recent years. This is a condensed version of the information.