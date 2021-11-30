According to a poll, Americans are less concerned about the Omicron outbreak than they are about the Delta outbreak.

According to a new poll, Americans are less concerned about the development of the Omicron variation than they were about the discovery of the Delta strain of COVID-19.

According to a YouGov poll issued Tuesday, 54 percent of American adults are concerned about the Omicron mutation, which was initially discovered in South Africa last week.

That’s fewer people than were worried about the Delta variant in late June, before the countrywide outbreak of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. At the time, YouGov polled 60 percent of adults in the United States who said they were very or very concerned about Delta.

Approximately a third of respondents, or 36%, stated they were unconcerned about Omicron today. In comparison, 31% of people were unconcerned about the Delta variation when it first appeared.

Scientists and health officials are concerned that Omicron may be more contagious than previous virus types, although little is known about the strain. It’s currently unknown whether Omicron spreads faster or causes more severe disease than prior forms.

It’s also unclear whether existing immunizations are useful in tackling the strain. If necessary, Pfizer is already working on a new vaccine to combat Omicron. Existing vaccines will become less effective, according to Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel, and a new shot might take months to develop.

On November 24, Omicron was initially discovered in South Africa. Belgium, Canada, Germany, and the United Kingdom are among the countries where it has spread. There had been no instances recorded in the United States at the time of publishing.

Omicron has been designated as a variety of concern by the World Health Organization (WHO), which warns that the strain is likely to spread further and poses a “very high” global risk.

On Monday, President Joe Biden addressed the nation on the subject, asking Americans not to be alarmed by Omicron’s appearance.

Biden stated, “We have the finest vaccine in the world.” “We have the best treatments and scientists, and we are learning more every day. And we’ll combat this variety with scientifically sound and well-informed actions, as well as speed. Not turmoil and perplexity.” In reaction to the Omicron epidemic, Biden informed reporters that the administration will not impose lockdowns or shutdowns. Instead,. This is a condensed version of the information.