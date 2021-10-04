According to a poll, 72 percent of Americans believe Afghan allies should be granted refugee status.

According to a new poll, a large majority of Americans believe Afghan individuals who previously worked for the US or Afghan administrations should be granted refugee status to escape Taliban rule.

According to the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll, 72 percent of Americans approve allowing Afghan allies to resettle in the United States if they pass security screenings. Only 9% of Americans think they are opposed to such measures in general.

According to the Associated Press, 42% of Americans believe that other Afghans who may fear the Taliban but do not provide direct support to the US government should be resettled as an obligation of the US after its almost 20-year war.

Democrats support refugee status for others who fear living in the Taliban-ruled Afghanistan more than Republicans, 57 percent to 27 percent, respectively. Twenty percent of Democrats are against, while the remaining 23% are undecided. Republicans are divided on the issue, with 38% opposed and 35% undecided.

Andrew Davis, a 62-year-old Republican and Army veteran from Galloway, Ohio, told the Associated Press, “We owe it to them.” “I believe it would be unsafe for them to stay there if they assisted us.”

The poll, which was conducted from September 23 to 27, received responses from 1,099 persons and was based on a nationally representative sample. For all respondents, the margin of sampling error is plus or minus 4.2 percentage points.

The latest poll comes after America’s longest war came to an end, and as the US embraces a “moral commitment” to protect thousands of Afghans who are still afraid of the Taliban’s strict Islamic government. President Joe Biden’s administration requested financing from Congress this month to start resettling Afghan refugees, with the objective of resettling 65,000 individuals in only a few weeks. By the end of next year, the US hopes to have settled 95,000 refugees.

Only four states, Hawaii, South Dakota, West Virginia, and Wyoming, as well as the District of Columbia, have expressed opposition to the administration’s efforts.

“I don’t think the American public has had a more cohesive issue since 9/11,” says Matt Zeller, an Afghanistan war veteran and founder of. This is a condensed version of the information.