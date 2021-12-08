According to a poll, 71% of Democrats in college would not date a Trump supporter.

The study, which was conducted by the Generation Lab in collaboration with Axios over three days in November, polled 850 college students.

Only 31% of college Republicans said they wouldn’t date someone who voted for Vice President Joe Biden, according to the poll.

In a Pew Research poll issued in April 2020, over seven out of ten Democrats said they would not consider dating a Trump supporter, with 45 percent indicating they would certainly not.

Gender was also considered during the polls, regardless of political affiliation, because women were proven to be more politically picky in their dating patterns. Women stated they would date someone who voted for the opposite candidate 41% of the time, while males responded the same 67 percent of the time.

In addition to dating, the new poll looked at other aspects of social life among politically active college students in comparison to those who hold opposing viewpoints.

When it comes to buying at or supporting a Trump voter’s business, the study found that 41% of Democrats would refuse to do so, while only 7% of Republicans would refuse to do so.

In terms of the office, the study indicated that 30 percent of Democrats were unwilling to work for a Trump supporter, compared to only 7 percent of Republicans who were unable to work for a Biden voter.

Beyond the professional realm, the survey looked at college students’ readiness to be friends with someone who voted for the other candidate. Only 5% of Republicans said they wouldn’t be friends with a Trump supporter, compared to 37% of Democrats who said they wouldn’t be friends with a Biden voter.

Overall, the poll appears to reflect the wide partisan divide that exists in the United States right now.

Many college-age Democrats are apparently unable to engage with Republicans because they believe the present Republican Party has strayed too far from reality.

“On issues of identity, such as abortion, LGBTQ rights, and immigration, some [Democrats] have articulated unwavering opinions, where. This is a condensed version of the information.