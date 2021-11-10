According to a poll, 60% of Americans believe the government is exaggerating COVID deaths.

According to a research released this week by the Kaiser Family Foundation, the most frequently held belief regarding the COVID-19 pandemic is that the government is misrepresenting the number of deaths.

According to the Associated Press, Kaiser found that 60% of Americans agree or are unsure whether the government has overstated the number of COVID deaths.

Americans were asked on the seven most generally circulated myths regarding the virus and pandemic, as well as their most trusted news source.

The study also discovered a link between which news networks people watch and how likely they are to believe erroneous assertions. 36 to 46 percent of those who indicated Fox News, Newsmax, or One America Network News was their most trusted news source believed in four or more of the statements. 11 to 16 percent of those who preferred CNN, NPR, or MSNBC believed in four or more.

The AP spoke with Liz Hamel, vice president and head of public opinion and survey research at Kaiser.

“It could be because the people who self-select these groups trust [the misinformation]that is coming in,” Hamel speculated.

For years, there has been a substantial partisan gap on trust in news outlets, and Kaiser claims that this divide extends to COVID-19 news. According to Kaiser, 65 percent of Democrats trust what they hear on CNN regarding COVID-19, but only 17 percent of Republicans agree. Only 18% of Democrats believe what they hear on Fox about the coronavirus, whereas over half of Republicans agree.

COVID-19’s transformation into a political battleground is visible almost every day. Recently, some Republicans decried “government propaganda” after Big Bird, the Muppet from Sesame Street, tweeted about getting vaccinated.

On Tuesday, a Fox News spokeswoman declined to comment directly on Kaiser's findings, but pointed to other network celebrities who have advocated for vaccination. Neil Cavuto, a multiple sclerosis patient, was the most recent victim of the disease.