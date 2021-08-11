According to a poll, 60% of Americans believe nurses and health care aides are underpaid.

The majority of Americans believe that nurses and health care aides should be paid more, according to a new study from the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Six out of ten Americans say nurses and aides are underpaid, according to the survey, which includes both Democrats and Republicans. Around 70% of respondents believe hospital CEOs are overpaid, whereas doctors, physical therapists, and pharmacists are fairly compensated.

Despite new COVID-19 increases around the country, the poll found no significant changes in attitudes on health-care policies, particularly the Affordable Care Act.

According to a new poll, most Americans have a high level of trust in doctors, nurses, and pharmacists.

According to the researchers, trust will be key in the quest to expand COVID-19 immunizations as long as unvaccinated people have doctors they trust and are willing to learn new facts about the vaccines.

Most or all of the time, at least 7 out of 10 Americans trust doctors, nurses, and pharmacists to do what is best for them and their families.

Democrats and Republicans, men and women, white, Black, and Hispanic Americans all had high levels of trust in the poll.

People develop trust in doctors and nurses after receiving treatment or a service from them, and they are more likely to return to those providers when they require additional assistance or have questions about a health issue, according to Michelle Strollo, a senior vice president in NORC’s Health Research Group.

“Public health officials should look to doctors, nurses, and pharmacists to spread the word about the need of vaccinations,” she said.

In June, a poll conducted by the nonprofit Kaiser Family Foundation found that Americans trusted doctors more than other sources for vaccine information, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the US government’s top infectious disease specialist.

According to public health experts, 19 case numbers are on the rise across the country, owing to a highly contagious virus type that mostly affects unvaccinated persons. Americans have been urged to get the shots by President Joe Biden and others.

Since the spring, COVID-19 vaccinations have been widely available, and