According to a poll, 55% of New Yorkers believe Andrew Cuomo should be charged with a crime.

According to a new poll, a majority of New York voters believe Governor Andrew Cuomo should resign and be prosecuted with a crime over sexual harassment charges.

Quinnipiac University released a poll on Friday that revealed a 70 percent majority of New Yorkers want Cuomo to resign, while 55 percent want criminal charges brought against him. Only 25% of respondents believe the Democratic governor should not resign, while 29% believe he should not face criminal charges.

The poll was done shortly after New York Attorney General Letitia James released a report alleging that Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 women. Despite the fact that the charges against Cuomo have been public since December, a Quinnipiac survey published in March found that only 43% of New Yorkers wanted him to resign at the time, while 49% believed he should not.

According to the new poll, 63 percent of respondents believe Cuomo should be impeached and removed from office if he refuses to quit. The claims against Cuomo were believed by 65 percent of those polled, while 18 percent did not and 17 percent were unsure. Cuomo’s job approval rating has also dropped to its lowest point in history, at 28%, with 70% of respondents believing he “has lost his ability to be an effective leader.”

On the 4th and 5th of August, the poll was conducted among 615 self-identified registered New York voters. It has a 4-percentage-point margin of error.

Cuomo’s office was contacted for comment, but no response was received in time for publication.

President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and New York Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer have all called on Cuomo to resign in the wake of the allegations. Every member of Congress from New York supports resignation.

Furthermore, in the Democrat-controlled New York state legislature, there is strong support for Cuomo’s impeachment and removal, making it more probable that the governor will be driven out before his term ends, even if he refuses to resign.

Cuomo, on the other hand, has been belligerent and has made no indication that he plans to leave willingly. He reiterated on Tuesday that he "never touched anyone."