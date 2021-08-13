According to a poll, 51% of Americans support employers requiring workers to get the COVID vaccine.

According to a Kaiser Family Foundation poll, 51% of Americans support the federal government suggesting that companies make their employees to acquire the COVID-19 vaccine unless they have a medical exemption.

Meanwhile, 45% of Americans feel the government should not advise businesses to demand immunizations, with 3% undecided. The attitudes of vaccinated and unvaccinated adult Americans were sharply divided, with 68 percent of those who were vaccinated believing the government should make the recommendation to employers. Eight out of ten unvaccinated adults, or 81 percent, disagreed.

President Joe Biden, according to Lawrence Gostin, a health law expert at Georgetown University, should put more pressure on the unvaccinated to obtain their immunizations.

“He’ll have to use all of the federal government’s leverage, and he’ll have to employ pressure points,” Gostin added. “And I believe there are a couple things he can perform but hasn’t yet.”

Seventy-five percent of Democrats believe the government should advise companies to force their employees to acquire the COVID-19 vaccine, while 67 percent of Republicans disagree.

When vaccination rates in the United States began to drop, Biden advocated incentives like million-dollar cash lotteries if that was what it took to convince people to get shots. But, as the number of COVID-19 infections rises, he’s experimenting with a more aggressive strategy.

In the last two weeks, Biden has compelled millions of government employees to certify their immunization status or face further restrictions. At the White House, he met with business executives to urge them to follow suit.

Meanwhile, the government has taken moves toward requiring vaccinations for visitors entering the United States from other countries. The White House is also considering ways to be more proactive at the state and local levels, including possible assistance for school districts that impose restrictions to curb the spread of the virus, despite Republican opposition.

“Thank you to the mayors, school superintendents, educators, and other local leaders who are standing up to governors who are politicizing mask protection for our children,” Biden stated on Thursday. “Thank God for heroes like you, and I stand with you all, as should the rest of America.”

