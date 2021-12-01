According to a poll, 30% of unvaccinated Americans would reconsider getting vaccinated in the wake of the Omicron outbreak.

Unvaccinated adults are more likely to believe there is too much concern about the new strain, which was discovered in South Africa last week and has now spread to more than a dozen nations, according to a Morning Consult poll released Wednesday.

Despite this, 30% of unvaccinated individuals in the United States stated they would consider getting one of the coronavirus vaccines if the new strain emerged. Unvaccinated respondents stated they would “certainly” obtain the vaccine as a preventative precaution, while 19% said they would “probably” consider it.

Meanwhile, 42 percent of unvaccinated persons asked indicated they would “certainly” not consider being vaccinated, and 28% said they would “probably” not get the vaccine.

Nearly half of the unvaccinated who indicated they were concerned about Omicron said they would consider getting the COVID-19 vaccine, with 20% saying they would “absolutely” get it and 28% saying they would “probably” get it.

Much is unknown about the Omicron variety, including whether it is more transmissible or produces more severe sickness than other strains of the virus. The efficacy of currently available vaccines has also been called into question.

Moderna and Pfizer have begun the development of new vaccinations to tackle Omicron, should they be required. According to Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, a new vaccine might be ready in 100 days.

No cases of the variant had been documented in the United States as of publishing. President Joe Biden and top health officials have indicated the variant would most likely be identified in the country at some point, but have advised the public not to be alarmed.

As a result of Omicron’s existence, Biden has promised not to enforce lockdowns or shutdowns. Rather, the administration has pledged to combat the variation through increasing immunization and testing programs. Later this week, the president is anticipated to reveal his anti-Omicron policy.

However, in response to the latest outbreak, the administration has placed travel restrictions on eight African countries. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) ordered all airlines operating in the United States to exchange passenger information for travelers who had recently visited those eight countries on Wednesday.

