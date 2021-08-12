According to a poll, 14% of Biden voters believe Trump will be re-elected president this year.

According to a new poll, a startling majority of Americans who voted for President Joe Biden agree with a conspiracy theory suggesting that former President Donald Trump would be “reinstated” as president this year.

In a poll released Wednesday by Morning Consult/Politico, 14 percent of Biden supporters said it was “very” or “somewhat” likely that Trump would make an inexplicable comeback to the White House this year. Twenty-six percent of Trump supporters believe the former president will be re-elected before Biden’s term ends.

Even among respondents who thought they were very or somewhat “favorable to Biden,” support for the conspiracy notion was strong, with 26% agreeing. Of those who indicated they had a very or very negative opinion of Biden, 41% thought it was at least somewhat likely that Trump would be re-elected.

Between August 7 and August 9, the poll was conducted online among 1,996 registered voters in the United States. It has a 2-percentage-point margin of error.

In an early June Morning Consult/Politico poll, 47% of respondents indicated they had heard “a lot” or “some” about “Trump telling his loyalists that he believes he will be reinstated as president of the United States by August.”

Surprisingly, while 63% of Biden backers indicated they knew of Trump’s apparent belief in the theory, a nearly identical 64% of Trump voters said they knew “not much” or “nothing at all” about it.

The confidence that Trump will be resurrected has dwindled among Trump supporters in recent months, with only 28% believing the conspiracy in June. However, there was a three-point gain in Biden voters, up from 11% in June.

The notion that Trump was privately insistent on returning to the White House before the end of the month was originally published on June 1 by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman. Lara Trump, the former president’s daughter-in-law, quickly refuted the claim.

Some pro-Trump conspiracy theorists, such as MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and “Kraken” lawyer Sidney Powell, have embraced the reinstatement argument. Others, such as Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, have acknowledged that a return is unlikely.

