According to a poll, 10% of Americans do not believe in climate change, while 15% are unsure.

According to a new poll, while the vast majority of Americans (75%) believe climate change is occurring, ten percent do not. In a poll conducted by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and the University of Chicago’s Energy Policy Institute, the remaining 15% said they were undecided.

Human actions are to blame, according to 54 percent of Americans who believe climate change is real. Only 14% of respondents believe climate change is driven by natural environmental changes, despite scientists’ claims to the contrary. According to the Associated Press, the remaining 32% feel it’s a mix of both.

While Democrats are more likely than Republicans to believe in climate change, a majority of respondents from both parties think that it is occurring. According to the Associated Press, it was 89 percent for Democrats and 57 percent for Republicans.

President Joe Biden will attend a critical United Nations climate summit at a time when the majority of Americans see climate change as a major concern, up from only a few years ago.

According to the survey, around 6 out of 10 Americans believe that global warming is accelerating up.

As Biden struggles to pass significant climate legislation at home ahead of next week’s United Nations climate summit, a new AP-NORC/EPIC poll finds that 55 percent of Americans want Congress to pass a bill requiring more clean energy and less climate-damaging coal and natural gas in the nation’s electricity supply.

Only 16% of Americans oppose using cleaner energy to generate power. Initially, a similar policy was one of the most crucial aspects of Biden’s climate legislation before Congress.

However, a coal-state senator, Democrat Joe Manchin of West Virginia, objected to Biden’s proposal to reward utilities that use clean energy sources and penalize those that don’t, leaving other Democrats scurrying to find other measures to reduce pollution from burning fossil fuels.

It’s a frustrating wait in dealing with a serious situation for some of the Americans watching.

"The indications are here if you follow science," he remarked.