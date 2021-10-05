According to a North Carolina hiker, Brian Laundrie had a “black beard and black mustache.”

Dennis Davis, the hiker who claimed to have seen Brian Laundrie over the weekend, said he had “a black beard and black mustache” that was “quite short cut, extremely thick.”

Since being designated as a person of suspicion in the homicide of his fiancée Gabby Petito, 22, Laundrie has remained missing. The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina released a 911 call from Davis on Monday, claiming to have spoken with Laundrie, 23, on the Appalachian Trail near the Tennessee-North Carolina border at around 12.30 a.m. on Saturday. Davis said the individual asked him how to travel to California and was “talking wild” during the call.

Davis, an engineer by trade, said he was “100% convinced” that the man was Laundrie in an interview with NewsNational Now broadcast on Monday.

“I drove maybe 15 minutes down the road because the man was just being weird,” Davis recalled after speaking with him briefly. I didn’t want to be in that location any longer, and the first picture I saw was a portrait perspective [of Laundrie], and the thing that stuck out was that black mustache and beard, which was extremely tight and thick. And I knew it was him the moment I saw the initial portrait view of him.

“After I phoned the FBI, I went back to searching and saw a profile image of him, and of course, he was sitting in his truck, so I saw the profile view of him the most of the time. Because that was the guy I had been chatting to for 15 minutes, my heart was racing in my chest. I’m so certain it’s not funny; I’m absolutely certain it was him.”

“He had a black beard and black mustache, very short cut, quite thick,” Davis stated when asked if Laundrie had facial hair. He had something tied around his head, so I couldn’t tell if he had any hair at the time, but I know he’s physically bald from the pictures.”

In the interview, Davis stated that he would meet with the FBI this week, most likely on Wednesday, to discuss his sighting of the man he believes to be Laundrie.