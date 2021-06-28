According to a non-profit, the University of Oklahoma’s anti-racist workshop training violates free speech.

According to a nonprofit organization focusing on educational freedom, a recent workshop on anti-racism held by University of Oklahoma faculty raises concerns about the situation of free expression and potential brainwashing inside the state’s flagship university’s classrooms.

Three faculty members presented slides on “structural racism” and discussed how to promote anti-racist environments in the classroom in a lecture titled “Anti-Racist Rhetoric & Pedagogies.” They also discussed how to “undermine white institutional defensiveness.” However, during the workshop on April 14, one of the speakers, Kelli Pyron Alvarez, stated that students in a Principles of English Composition course are frequently “emboldened to be racistâ€”like overtly racist.”

Teachers should prohibit their students from making statements that may be harmful to others, such as “derogatory remarks, critiques, and hate speech of any type,” as well as the use of “white supremacist ideas or materials,” unless they are used by “antiracist crusaders,” according to Alvarez.

“I will call them out on it if they use any of those things, if any of those come through in their work or in their comments,” Alvarez said, without elaborating on the problematic concepts, sources, or comments.

Earlier in the program, Alvarez mentioned that some professors are hesitant to employ such harsh methods to suppress student expression, but she assured them that the law is on their side.

“Isn’t one of our anxieties that we’ll get in trouble because of this? We can’t tell pupils that they can’t say anything in class, for example. But we can do it! “And let me tell you how,” she explained, “the law is on educators’ side.” The right to free expression does not apply in the classroom.”

“The Supreme Court has actually upheld that hate speech, disparaging speech, and any other -isms are prohibited in the classroom because they do not promote a healthy learning environment. As a result, as professors, we can tell our pupils, “No, you have no right to say that.” Stop talking right now,’” she continued, likely referring to the Court’s 1988 decision in Hazelwood School District v. Kuhlmeier, which held that schools can regulate speech, as long as the actions taken by administrators “are reasonably related to a legitimate pedagogical interest.”

