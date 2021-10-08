According to a new study, fast food drive-throughs are becoming slower and less accurate.

It’s not your imagination if you’ve observed lengthier lines at your local drive-thru: according to an annual study conducted by market research firm SeeLevel HX, drive-thrus have been slower and less accurate since last year.

The study comes at a critical time for the restaurant industry in general. Restaurants are understaffed, employees are resigning, and finding and enticing new applicants has been difficult in recent months, according to several media reports.

As a result, a debate has erupted over the so-called “labor shortage,” with some blaming it on increased unemployment benefits and social services provided during the pandemic; others, on the other hand, see it as a natural response to the low federal minimum wage, especially when combined with the dangers of working in the service industry during the COVID era.

These variables could be at play in SeeLevel HX’s findings, which revealed a drop in order accuracy and longer wait times in restaurants.

The average drive-through experience in 2020 was 356.80 seconds, or just under six minutes. Today’s timing is 25.59 seconds slower, resulting in an average wait time of 382.39 seconds, or more than six minutes.

In addition, order accuracy fell from 87 percent in 2020 to 85 percent in 2021, according to the report.

According to CNBC, while these year-over-year variances may look insignificant to the ordinary viewer, they give critical data for the fast-food business.

SeeLevel HX did their research with the help of mystery shoppers, or people who are hired to conduct market research by acting like regular people. During the months of July and August, these shoppers visited ten popular fast-food chains and 1,492 restaurant locations.

While the firm did not provide the fastest drive-thru contenders, they did reveal which chains were the most precise when it came to filling orders. Chick-fil-A came in first, followed by Taco Bell, according to SeeLevel HX. Arby’s, Burger King, and Carl’s Jr. tied for third place.

The survey looked at qualitative aspects like customer service and “friendliness,” which is supposedly on the decline, in addition to quantitative measurements like accuracy and speed. Only 73 percent of participants evaluated their drive-thru interactions as “nice,” according to the research, down from 76 percent in 2020 and. This is a condensed version of the information.