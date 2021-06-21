According to a new report, Trump’s Mount Rushmore Independence Day celebration cost nearly $4 million.

According to a new study, former President Donald Trump’s Independence Day celebration at Mount Rushmore cost nearly $4 million last year.

The Government Accountability Office (GAO) released a study on Monday that indicated that the overall costs for the 2020 Fourth of July activities in Washington, D.C., and at Mount Rushmore in South Dakota totaled $14,573,608.

The event hosted at Mount Rushmore, which cost a stunning $3.92 million, was the most expensive. The second most costly event was the Capitol Fourth concert in Washington, D.C., which cost $3.89 million. The total cost of the other events ranged from $1.6 million to $2.6 million.

Last summer, Trump’s visit to Mount Rushmore for a showy fireworks performance and military flyover sparked controversy as the country grappled with the symbolism of such monuments.

Following the George Floyd protests, historical figures’ statues across the country were challenged by some who perceived them as emblems of racism and oppression rather than freedom.

Some have stated that Mount Rushmore is an insulting reminder of how Native Americans’ land was taken from them in South Dakota, while others have pointed out that the monument’s sculptor, Gutzon Borglum, was a member of the Ku Klux Klan. In addition, two of the faces etched into Mount Rushmore, George Washington and Thomas Jefferson, were slave owners.

Trump took use of the Fourth of July holiday to denounce people who advocated for the removal of monuments across the country. In a speech, he said, “I am here as your president to proclaim before the country, and before the world, that this monument will never be desecrated.”

“These heroes will not be tarnished. Their legacy will never be shattered, their accomplishments will never be forgotten, and Mount Rushmore will always stand tall. As a lasting homage to our founders and our liberties,” he remarked.

The GAO, which audits the federal government, said it was asked to review both the costs of the events and the safety measures taken because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“During the 2020 Fourth of July events, Centers for Disease Control and Preventionâ€“issued federal guidelines as well as state and local guidelines that South Dakota and Washington, D.C., issued were in effect,” the report reads.

