According to a new report, the United States needs to increase housing construction by 60% to keep up with demand.

According to two studies released on Wednesday, housing availability and the affordability problems in the United States will only increase as a result of the epidemic.

Racial gaps between Black, Latino, and white households are anticipated to widen, making homeownership unaffordable to lower-income Americans. According to research commissioned by the National Association of Realtors, the U.S. housing market would need to create at least 5.5 million new units over the next decade to meet demand and maintain homeownership affordable.

That’s on top of the 1.2 million units built annually on average, implying a 60% increase in home development over the next decade just to keep up with demand.

“The scale of underbuilding and the existing demand-supply gap is enormous, necessitating a major national commitment to build more housing of all types by expanding resources, removing barriers to new development, and making new housing construction an integral part of a national infrastructure strategy,” wrote Kenneth Rosen, David Bank, Max Hall, Scott Reed, and Carson Goldman of the Rosen Cohn Advisory Group.

Both analyses recommend that the government take standard steps to solve the problem, such as down payment aid and a large expansion in homebuilding.

The reports from Harvard University and the National Association of Realtors take different approaches to the same conclusion: the United States isn’t building enough housing to keep up with population growth, resulting in record low home availability, and rising home prices are keeping millions of Americans out of the market.

Both reports predict that without significant changes in homebuilding and home affordability, a more-or-less permanent class of renters will emerge, contrasting with a predominantly white class of homeowners. While these issues existed prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the papers claim that the pandemic’s economic effects aggravated the problem.

Researchers from Harvard University’s Joint Center for Housing Studies noted, “The unusual events of 2020 both revealed and intensified the implications of unequal access to adequate, affordable housing.” “Even when the economy improves, these discrepancies are likely to persist, with many lower-income households unable to regain their financial footing and risk eviction or foreclosure.”

