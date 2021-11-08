According to a new report, only 12% of calls to the Virginia Employment Commission are answered.

According to the Associated Press, a new research reveals the problems of the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a report from the state’s legislative watchdog agency, lawmakers should endeavor to enhance the commission through increased monitoring and resources, and that little has changed since the agency’s last report, which indicated that just 12% of calls are answered.

“It’s evident that more supervision and support are needed,” said project leader Lauren Axselle, who spoke on behalf of the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission when presenting the findings to lawmakers.

Another issue raised by Axselle was the commission’s large number of improper payments. Since September, she claimed, the payments have risen to more than $1 billion. Despite personnel working through a backlog of benefit applications, they were informed they needed to collect the overpayments.

The commission’s vacancy rate surged to 46 percent in September, compared to 13 percent to 25 percent for full-time employees between 2015 and 2019. Exemptions from standard recruiting processes and the use of emergency assistance were two suggestions made by the report to the VEC to help solve the problem.

The 200-page report included forty specific recommendations for improvement to the commission. The agency’s information technology system will shut down for maintenance at 5 p.m. Monday. During that time, customers will be unable to contact the VEC.

The review committee had earlier issued gloomy interim findings, warning in September that despite a multimillion-dollar infusion from lawmakers, the employment commission call centers were underperforming.

In most functions measured by the federal government, the commission was judged to be less efficient than most other state agencies, according to the report.

Those rankings have put the agency at a financial disadvantage, she said, because it is virtually exclusively funded with federal money distributed according to a convoluted system that takes efficiency into account.

A major firm should be hired to do an efficiency evaluation, according to the report.

The report recommended that a temporary legislative entity be established to oversee VEC’s ongoing reform efforts.

During Monday’s meeting, no one from the VEC or administration responded.

