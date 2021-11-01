According to a new poll, Trump and Biden have nearly identical favorability ratings.

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are both disliked by American adults, with favorability ratings hovering around 40% for each.

The persistence of the coronavirus outbreak, the military pullout from Afghanistan, and blocked legislation in Congress have all contributed to Americans’ poor perceptions of Biden. Except for Trump, he has a 42 percent job approval rating, which is worse than every one of his predecessors over the past 70 years, but it isn’t far behind Biden’s.

According to an NBC News poll issued Sunday, 40 percent of those polled had a favorable opinion of Biden, down from 43 percent in August. Trump’s favorability rating was only 2 points higher in November than in October, and it was also down from 43% in August.

“Democrats face a country whose perception of President Biden has significantly shifted to the negative since April,” Democratic pollster Jeff Horwitt of Hart Research Associates told NBC News.

Since April, Biden’s favorability rating has dropped 10 points, and his job approval rating has dropped 7 points. According to Gallup, Trump had a 37 percent job approval rating at the same stage in his term, making him the only president since Dwight Eisenhower to have a lower job approval rating than Biden.

Republicans are hoping to retake control of Congress in next year’s midterm elections, and negative perceptions of Biden might be an issue for Democrats. The president’s party has a history of losing seats, which bodes well for GOP victory in 2022.

Voters are skeptical of Democrats’ ability to manage the economy, which is considered to be a major factor in how people vote. The persisting pandemic and the departure from Afghanistan have both harmed Biden’s job popularity rating.

Democratic pollster Peter Hart told NBC News, “What they voted for was stability and tranquility.” “And what they got was confusion and insecurity.”

Only 22% of the 1,000 people polled by NBC News thought the country was on the right track, while 71% said it was heading in the wrong direction. Republicans, on the other hand, are substantially more probable. This is a condensed version of the information.