According to a new poll, Greg Abbott outperforms Joe Biden when it comes to handling the border.

Quinnipiac University survey results released Tuesday indicated a 23-point gap in voter favor of Governor Greg Abbott and President Joe Biden’s handling of the escalating issue at the US-Mexico border.

While one in five people approved of Biden’s handling of the border, Abbott received 43 percent of the vote. In addition, voter disapproval of Biden’s handling of the border was about 30% higher than Abbott’s, with 71 percent of poll respondents disapproving of Biden’s handling of the border.

The Quinnipiac poll’s findings were revealed just days after photographs of US Border Patrol officials on horseback barring Haitian migrants from entering the US went viral. The migrants were among the most recent groups to attempt to cross the US-Mexico border since Biden took office earlier this year in the hopes of seeking asylum in the United States.

Despite the Biden administration’s efforts to prevent migrants from trying to enter the nation illegally, CBP has reported a high number of interactions between migrants and Border Patrol personnel this year, with over 156,000 distinct encounters documented in August alone.

Meanwhile, Abbott has pushed to protect the Texas border by “surging state resources” to the area in an effort to “address the chaos,” according to his office. According to The Texas Tribune, the Texas Department of Transportation announced last month that it was willing to provide $25 million to help fund the construction of a concrete wall in Eagle Pass. According to the governor’s office, a border wall funding scheme announced earlier this year had garnered more than $54 million by Tuesday.

When Quinnipiac pollsters asked respondents about their feelings on projected border wall construction in Texas, 51 percent indicated they approve it, while 44 percent said they oppose it. According to the study, the majority of Republican voters support the wall, while the majority of Democrats oppose it.

