According to a new diversity study, about 80% of video game characters are male.

According to a new survey conducted by gaming website Diamond Lobby, about 80% of video game characters are male.

Over 100 games were examined from 2017 to 2021, with ten of the best-selling games from each year included. The remaining titles comprised every significant release from major publishing organizations such as Activision, EA, Nintendo, and Ubisoft. Games that allowed players to design their characters, such as New World and Animal Crossing, were deleted, leaving 93 games.

In terms of gender diversity, the survey discovered that 79.2 percent of game lead characters are male, 54.2 percent of game lead characters are white, and just 8.3 percent of game main characters are females of non-white ethnicities.

Furthermore, 63.3 percent of games had both male and female characters; 31.7 percent of games featured only male characters; and 5% of games featured just female characters, indicating that there are more games with only male characters than games with only female characters.

In the study’s diversity section, 9.5 percent of games only include a playable white character, implying that no other ethnic groups are represented. In 5.3 percent of games, there isn’t even a playable white character.

Apex Legends was found to be the most diverse game, with 50 percent of the playable characters being female. Seven males and one non-binary character make up the other half of the game’s cast. Six of the game’s seventeen characters are openly gay or bisexual, and half of the characters are Black, Asian, or of another race.

In recent years, the topic of diversity has been a hot topic that has come and gone. Rashad Redic, co-founder and Chief Creative Officer of Brass Lion Entertainment, believes that quality should always come first, regardless of race.

In 2020, Redic told Tech Crunch, “Telling these stories isn’t as niche as people assume.” “Take a look at [Marvel’s] Black Panther. The quality of the substance is determined by whether or not it is entertaining.”

Gita Jackson, a game industry writer, told Tech Church about the hostility she gets when she speaks about diversity and gaming.

