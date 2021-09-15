According to a new book, Steve Bannon persuaded Trump to return to DC in January.

According to a new book, former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon persuaded then-President Donald Trump to return to Washington D.C. on January 6, the day of the Capitol riots.

According to Peril, a new book by journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, on December 30, Bannon persuaded Trump to return to the White House on January 6. Trump was at his Mar-a-Lago property in Florida at the time. The date planned for Congress to vote on certifying now-President Joe Biden’s electoral victory in 2020 was January 6.

According to the book, Bannon advised Trump, “You have to return to Washington and make a big return today.” “You have to get [Vice President Mike] Pence back here today from the fucking ski slopes. “We are in the midst of a crisis.”

“People are going to be like, ‘What the fck is going on here?’” says the author. Bannon expressed his dissatisfaction with the election results. ”On January 6th, we’re going to bury Biden, fcking bury him.”

The book, which is Woodward’s third on Trump’s presidency, focuses on Trump’s closing days in office and his attempts to maintain power.

Bannon and Trump spoke frequently in the weeks following the November 2020 elections. According to Bloomberg News, throughout the chats, Bannon reportedly encouraged Trump on his efforts to alter the election result by claiming false voting fraud.

Peril alleges that Trump campaign attorney Rudy Giuliani and other Trump associates convinced him to continue his voter fraud claims after the 2020 election. Trump actually lost the election by more than 7 million votes and 74 electoral votes. There has been no proof of voter fraud discovered.

At a “Stop the Steal” rally outside the Capitol only hours before the January 6 riots, Trump repeated his bogus claims of voter fraud to a throng of thousands of supporters. He ordered his supporters to march to the Capitol and “fight like hell” to show legislators that they were against the “steal.”

The House of Representatives impeached Trump in January for inciting the rioting.

Bannon was Trump’s White House chief strategist and senior adviser from January 2017 to August 18, 2017, when he was sacked.

Bannon was pardoned from federal charges of conspiracy to conduct mail fraud and money laundering by Trump on January 20. This is a condensed version of the information.