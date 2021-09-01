According to a new book, Biden called General McChrystal’s press leaks in Afghanistan “f*cking outrageous.”

Biden labeled General McChrystal’s press leaks in Afghanistan “f*cking outrageous,” according to a new book.

Taliban Taliban Taliban Taliban Taliban Taliban Taliban Taliban Taliban Taliban Taliban Taliban Taliban Taliban Taliban Taliban Taliban Taliban Taliban Taliban Taliban Taliban Taliban Taliban Taliban Taliban Taliban Taliban Taliban Taliban Taliban Taliban Taliban Taliban Taliban Taliban Taliban Taliban Taliban Taliban Taliban Taliban Taliban Taliban Taliban Taliban Taliban Taliban Taliban Taliban Taliban Taliban Taliban

When President Joe Biden took office in January 2021, he inherited outgoing President Donald Trump’s plan for troop withdrawal from Afghanistan. There isn’t much that the two men agree on. Despite this, Biden followed through on his promise. Indeed, as discussed in this excerpt from award-winning former BBC journalist David Loyn’s new book, The Long War: The Inside Story of America and Afghanistan since 9/11 (St. Martin’s Press), Biden has long advocated for troop reductions on the ground, advising President Barack Obama to do so in 2009, even as Obama’s generals recommended a larger American presence, as discussed in this excerpt from award-winning former BBC journalist David Loyn’s new book, The Long War: The Inside Story of Following the United States’ unilateral withdrawal from Afghanistan and the country’s fast fall to the Taliban, Loyn’s work sheds light on Biden’s foreign policy and some of the decisions he made as vice president to a new president with limited foreign policy experience.

After the “Yes, we can!” euphoria of the January 2009 shift of power in Washington, D.C., one of the top goals was a serious rethink of “Bush’s wars.” Afghanistan was no longer the “other war,” but the “good war,” with Iraq as a meaningless “war of choice.” Although both wars needed to be ended, the administration couldn’t agree on how to do it.

Obama straddled the line in foreign policy between utopian democratic promotion and realistic sensitivity to US economic and security interests. He gave a speech in Cairo promising a “New Beginning,” but he was wary of becoming too engaged. Despite the fact that counterinsurgency was popular, few in the government were willing to commit the number of troops required to make it work. Vice President Joe Biden, a noted realist, said that America should not spend any more money or lives in Afghanistan than is absolutely necessary to combat terrorism, such as utilizing drones and Special Forces to chase Al-Qaeda remnants.

Biden, who is far older than the majority of government officials, was first elected to the Senate at the age of 30 in 1972, when he ran on an anti-Vietnam war platform. He’d gone ahead and done it. The following is a condensed version of the data.