According to a Nevada official, the governor’s wife’s Chinese family is profiting off the mask mandate.

During a meeting last week about COVID-19 masks, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak accused a county commissioner of making “blatantly racist comments” toward his wife, who was born in Ely, Nevada, to Chinese immigrant parents.

Donna Cox, the 3rd district commissioner for Nye County, slammed Kathy Sisolak, the Democratic governor’s wife, alleging that she persuaded her husband to revive the state mask law so that her family would benefit.

Bipartisan leaders from throughout Nevada chastised Cox for his comments on Gov. Brian Sandoval’s wife, Kathy Won Ong, a Nevada native whose immigrant father was the first Chinese card dealer on Fremont Street in Las Vegas in the late 1950s.

The Nevada Independent first reported Cox’s comments during the commission meeting on August 3 on Sunday. The Nye County commissioner went on to personally insult the governor’s wife and family over the July 30 restoration of an indoor mask rule, alleging that “the conspiracy theories we’ve claimed about the New World Order are coming true.”

“I have no clue how long [Gov. Sisolak] knew her, but she is Chinese,” Cox remarked at the county commissioner meeting. “And when you put two and two together, they actually indicated that her family in China owns a corporation that profits handsomely from this situation. That she’s in the United States advertising and selling all of these masks, emergency equipment, and other items, all of which are being shipped in from China.”

On July 27, the state issued an emergency directive for Nye County, which is one of 12 counties “currently deemed to have substantial or high transmission” of COVID-19’s Delta form. Sisolak welcomed the restoration of an indoor mask rule regardless of vaccination status, citing newly revised Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines released late last month.

The Nevada Senate Republicans issued a statement Monday condemning Cox’s remarks on the governor’s wife as “hurtful and inaccurate,” despite Republican officials across the state mainly opposing the directive.

On Monday, the Asian Pacific Islander American (APIA) community released a statement criticizing Cox's.