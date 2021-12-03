According to a leaked email, Tucker Carlson asked Hunter Biden for assistance in getting his son into college.

Attorney Lin Wood revealed a snapshot of an email exchange in which Tucker Carlson appears to thank Hunter Biden for sending his kid a college letter of recommendation.

Wood claimed the alleged email conversation proved that the Fox News anchor and the president’s son have a “buddy buddy” relationship on Telegram, where he has over 758,000 followers.

Carlson and Biden allegedly had an email chat in November of 2014. Carlson appears to praise Biden for drafting a reference letter to Georgetown University for his son, Buckley, in the conversations, which have not been authenticated.

“Hunter! I can’t thank you enough for writing that letter on Buckley’s behalf to Georgetown. It’s so thoughtful of you. I’m confident it will be beneficial “Carlson penned an essay.

“I hope you’re doing well and that we can all get together for dinner soon. Tucker.” Biden, a Georgetown alumnus, responded: “If you have Buckley’s CV, please send it to me. Thanks.” Carlson responds, saying: “Yes, of course. I’m about to board a plane, but I’ll ask Susie to send it as soon as possible. Thank you one more. It’s quite thoughtful of you to do so.” Given the smear campaign that the Fox News host coordinated against Joe Biden’s son in the run-up to the 2020 election, Carlson and Biden’s friendship would appear to have deteriorated if the correspondence is verified.

This includes speculating without evidence that Hunter Biden’s laptop had child pornography, as well as promising to reveal “genuine, actual, and devastating” documents about his business dealings in China and Ukraine, which Carlson later claimed were lost in the mail.

Buckley Carlson ended up enrolling at the University of Virginia instead of Georgetown.

During his fight with Carlson over the Fox host’s interview with his former client, Kyle Rittenhouse, Wood shared the email exchange—without redacting the two men’s contact information.

Rittenhouse came on Fox News shortly after the 18-year-old was acquitted of murder in Kenosha, where he was harshly critical of Wood and another of his former lawyers, John Pierce.

During the interview with Carlson, Rittenhouse accused Wood and Pierce of holding him in detention for 87 days after his arrest in order to “for their own profit” raise more money intended for legal fees and other charges.

