According to a lawyer, a couple charged with espionage wanted to leave the United States because of their dislike for Trump.

Lawyers for a Maryland couple accused of attempting to sell US Navy secrets to an unnamed country said they wanted to leave the country because they disliked former President Donald Trump, but denied that they were seeking to evade arrest.

In October, Jonathan and Diana Toebbe were detained. Former Navy nuclear engineer Jonathan Toebbe is accused of seeking to pass on submarine design information to a foreign nation.

He put SD cards containing relevant material at specific “dead-drop” locations for a representative from an undisclosed country who turned out to be an FBI agent. During the drops, Diana Toebbe is accused of acting as a lookout.

Prosecutors claimed in October that releasing the Toebbes would put them in danger of fleeing. “I cannot think that the two of us would not be welcomed and rewarded by a foreign government,” Diana Toebbe wrote to her husband, according to the report. The judge agreed, and they have been in custody since October.

Due to a separate set of texts between the couple, defense counsel requested that the detention case be reopened on Wednesday. Diana Toebbe’s attorney, Barry Beck, claimed the messages prove she intended to flee the nation because of Trump.

Mrs. Toebbe was clearly driven to leave the country for political reasons, rather than scheming to avoid capture and prosecution for crimes, Beck concluded.

The defense motion includes communications from Diana Toebbe on March 7, 2019, in which she complains “that the entire system is crooked” and tells her husband, “We need to get away.”

After Jonathan Toebbe tries to reassure her that special counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian election meddling will be out shortly and that Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort faces prison time, his wife answers, "It's been a long time. There has been no change. He is still in charge." She continues, "Manafort was given a smack across the wrist. It's a sign that the system as a whole is rigged." Diana Toebbe, who was teaching at a private school in Maryland at the time of her arrest, expresses her willingness to relocate anywhere, including "to teach in international schools" or "to take [French President Emmanuel] Macron up on his offer to host scientific refugees."