According to a lawsuit filed by Trump, Michelle Obama and Democrats coerced Facebook to ban him.

Former President Donald Trump is blaming Democrats, including former First Lady Michelle Obama, for forcing Facebook to ban him, making it more difficult for him to run for president in 2024.

On Wednesday, Trump filed a class-action lawsuit against Facebook, alleging that the social media platform violated his and other users’ First Amendment rights by suppressing information and suspending his account indefinitely. Trump claimed that the block was imposed when Democratic senators threatened to strip social media corporations of their present immunity, forcing them to prohibit him and support Democratic political efforts.

Trump also chastised Obama for saying the day after the January attack on the US Capitol that it was “time for Silicon Valley corporations to stop aiding this horrible behavior.” In reference to Trump, she went on to say that the firms should “permanently ban this man from their platforms.”

According to the lawsuit, her statement typifies the beliefs of legislators who are making it “increasingly clear” that they want Trump and the “ideas and content” he espouses removed off Facebook.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.