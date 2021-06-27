According to a global warming expert, the ‘heat dome’ over the Pacific Northwest is a sign of the future.

On Saturday, Portland set a new heat record, with temperatures hitting 108 degrees Fahrenheit in the afternoon. On Saturday, the temperature at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport hit 102 degrees Fahrenheit, making it the city’s second hottest day ever.

Residents in the region who are used to milder weather could expect even warmer temperatures in the following days, according to the National Weather Service.

Today, a deadly and record-breaking heat wave will sweep across the Northwest United States, south into southern California, and will last all week.

While the heat is predicted to dissipate along the West Coast by midweek, it is expected to linger inland and spread into the Rockies. pic.twitter.com/mUcwxSih6H

— June 26, 2021, National Weather Service (@NWS)

The NWS predicts that both Portland and Seattle will set new all-time heat records on Sunday and Monday. In 2009, the highest temperature ever recorded in Seattle was 103 degrees Fahrenheit.

According to Kristie Ebi, a professor at the University of Washington who researches the implications of global warming on public health, the extended “hot dome” over the Pacific Northwest is a sign of things to come as climate change reshapes weather patterns worldwide.

“We know that climate change is increasing the frequency, intensity, and duration of heat waves,” she added, citing research from throughout the world. “We’re going to have to get used to this going forward.” Ebi has been contacted for additional comment.

The NWS said it has issued excessive heat warnings to “highlight the unprecedented and abnormal temperatures for this part of the country.” Residents are advised to find areas with air conditioning, drink plenty of water, and avoid strenuous activities.

In Portland, homeless residents and other vulnerable people headed to cooling centers to seek respite from the heat.

