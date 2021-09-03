According to a dentist, these are the worst TikTok dental hacks.

When it comes to oral advice, TikTokers aren’t exactly the first people you think of, but dentists are. Those looking for quick aesthetic remedies at home, on the other hand, have been flocking to the social media app for advice on how to whiten their teeth.

With at-home beauty ideas on the rise after a year of lockdowns and closures, online hacks have become more extreme, with TikTok seemingly releasing daring dental hacks every week. But just because the clips include smiling faces and Doja Cat’s music doesn’t imply they’re all happy.

Dr. Tina Saw DDS, a general and cosmetic dentist, spoke to This website about how destructive some of TikTok’s biggest trends can be to your teeth.

“I always recommend consulting a dentist, at the very least for a consultation on everything. There’s a reason we go to school for at least four years of clinical training, and there’s a reason why many dentists will take a residency after that. You can’t always trust Google and TikTok when it comes to some of these dental trends that could be irreversible and create long-term harm,” she warns.

Although it’s tempting to assume that a dentist would immediately dismiss any out-of-office procedure, Dr. Saw is a believer in the benefits of improving your smile at home when done correctly. During the pandemic, Dr. Saw launched Oral Genome, an at-home oral wellness testing kit that monitors your saliva’s response to cavities, gum disease, and foul breath.

Smile-Brightening Magic Erasers

Children should be kept away from the product, but it appears that TikTokers should be kept away as well. Videos on the app show users advocating that you use the erasers to wipe at your teeth to whiten them. This is a tempting hack with an object already in the house for most people, yet it has been named the worst hack ever by Dr. Tina Saw.

She continues, “They contain melamine, which is really hazardous.” “It causes irritation, as well as trouble urinating and a variety of other issues. Melamine is used in many of the items that you might eat. This is a condensed version of the information.