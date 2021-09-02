According to a dentist, the TikTok hack of using juice before surgery actually works.

When it comes to wisdom teeth extraction, one thing is almost certain: you will look like a chipmunk for days afterward. But does it have to be that way? According to TikTok, this is not the case.

The app’s latest dental-related tip advises that drinking 64 ounces of pineapple juice the night before surgery will help users avoid the dreaded post-op swelling days.

TikTok users appear considerably less puffy than you’d expect in images taken in the days following surgery. In fact, some people appear to have no swelling at all.

Valeria Greenz, also known as @valeriagreenz on TikTok, documented her attempt at the hack and received over 7 million views, spawning a flurry of imitative attempts.

Greenz didn’t reveal much in the video, but she claimed to show herself drinking the juice and photographs from the day following the surgery, all of which appeared to be normal.

Greenz’ experience inspired Mackenzie Fuhrman, who responded with her own video. She wrote on her Instagram account @mack attack323 that it took her “forever” to drink the two liters of juice the night before, but that it was worth it in the end.

Fuhrman dubbed the ploy a “success” after she found herself with no swelling after three days, despite the fact that she had had minor edema to begin with.

In a follow-up video, she stated, “I had a pretty easy recovery,” adding that while it wasn’t a magical cure, it “did help.”

Users would be wise to tread carefully while approaching the trend, considering this is the same app that advised people to stuff garlic up their noses. However, even dentists agree that drinking pineapple juice before the procedure can help.

Dr. Tina Saw, a general and cosmetic dentist in San Diego who also founded the at-home oral wellness kit Oral Genome, spoke with this website about the trend and discovered that science backs it up.