According to a complaint, Facebook ignores graphic content, forcing victims to relive tragedies.

According to a complaint filed by the family of a killed journalist, Facebook ignores gruesome content on its platforms, forcing victims and their families to deal with tragedies.

In 2015, a former coworker assassinated TV news reporter Alison Parker and cameraman Adam Ward while they were working for Roanoke, Virginia’s WDBJ-TV. Parker’s father, Andy Parker, said Tuesday that video footage of the shooting had frequently resurfaced on Facebook and Instagram, in violation of the company’s own terms of service by displaying videos that promote violence.

Despite assurances from top officials, Parker’s family is suing the Federal Trade Commission to take action against Facebook for failing to remove the tape depicting her death. According to the Associated Press, Andy Parker and attorneys from the Georgetown Law Civil Rights Clinic filed a complaint against the corporation on Tuesday.

“The reality is that Facebook and Instagram put the burden of policing graphic content on victims and their families,” according to the complaint, “requiring them to relive their darkest moments over and over to prevent the growth of these films.”

According to the complaint, Facebook is engaged in deceptive trade practices by breaching its own terms of service and misrepresenting the platform’s safety and the difficulty users have in removing harmful and traumatic content.

A request for comment from Facebook on Tuesday was not immediately returned.

Andy Parker said at a press conference announcing the FTC complaint that he also wants Congress to take action, echoing some of the demands made last week by whistleblower and former Facebook employee Frances Haugen, who accused the company of harming children, inciting political violence, and spreading misinformation.

“Alison’s murder, which was broadcast on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, is just one of the heinous acts that are tearing our society apart,” he stated.

Parker agreed with Haugen that Congress should enact additional restrictions on the long-standing legal safeguards for expression on social media sites.

Some of the safeguards afforded by a 25-year-old legislation — in a section known as Section 230 — that shields internet corporations from accountability for what users do have been called into question by Republican and Democratic politicians.