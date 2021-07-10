According to a Chinese foreign official, US dominance is on the decline, but it will be difficult to overtake.

China’s foreign vice ministry said Friday that America’s hegemony is eroding, but that overtaking the US as the world’s top power would be difficult.

On Friday, Le Yucheng told the Chinese state-run media source Guancha said the United States remained the world’s strongest and most powerful nation, but that the country was suffering from an idealogical viewpoint.

According to the South China Morning Post, “The United States’ decline is not a decline in power, but a decline in hegemony.” “Regardless of a country’s might, hegemonic authority is doomed to fade away; hegemony is unpopular.”

Nonetheless, Le noted, the United States is “still a strong and large nation in the number one slot,” and “it will be difficult to overtake it over a relatively lengthy period of time.”

The Chinese foreign minister then went on to condemn President Joe Biden for taking a strong position toward China, claiming that the government is striving to destroy as well as contain China.

According to The Washington Post, “the greatest challenge confronting a superpower like the United States will always come from within, and conquering China is by no means a prescription for solving American problems.” “We hope that the United States would return to reason and the right road of communication and cooperation, without the need to turn fighting China into policy or containing China into ‘political correctness,’” he added.

Le went on to say that US-led international organizations like the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) and the Group of Seven Nations (G7) are examples of the US aiming to define the “international community” while opposing China. The foreign minister also chastised the United States and other Western countries for accusing China of human rights abuses in Xinjiang.

Following claims that China had detained over 1 million Uyghurs in Xinjiang detention camps and forced them to work in dangerous conditions against their will, the United States became the first country to officially proclaim China’s actions to be genocide in January. The country has also been accused of hacking into the phones and technologies of ethnic minorities using sophisticated tactics.

On Friday, Le made his remarks as a number of US officials raised the alarm.