‘Absolutely false,’ according to Psaki, Biden pressured Ukraine to cede land to Russia in order to avoid war.

On Thursday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki flatly denied that President Joe Biden is urging Ukraine to give land to Russia in order to de-escalate tensions in the region.

Tensions between Ukraine and Russia are rising, and officials are fearful that Russia may attack Ukraine’s east. On Thursday, Psaki made it plain that the US expects Russia to respect Ukraine’s border, and Biden hopes to resolve the conflict through negotiation. According to Psaki, this diplomacy does not include persuading Ukraine to relinquish land to Russian-backed militias. When asked about rumors that the US is forcing Ukraine to hand over land to Russia as a method of preventing an invasion, Psaki stated this is “completely incorrect.” According to the Associated Encourage, US officials have indicated that the US will press Ukraine to formally give some sovereignty over its eastern area, which is controlled by Russian-backed separatists.

Psaki stated that the White House intends to maintain its pressure on Russia to lighten up on Ukraine, warning that if they do not, there would be serious financial consequences. Ukraine has been accused by Russia’s Foreign Ministry of moving weaponry closer to the battle line and refusing to engage in peace negotiations.

According to TASS, a Russian state news agency, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed the events in Donbass, a conflict zone in eastern Ukraine, “resemble genocide.”

According to Reuters, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Maria Zakharova told reporters that “negotiations on a peaceful settlement have almost reached a dead end.”

The tensions with Ukraine, according to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, might be a rerun of the 1962 Cuban missile crisis. It was a watershed event in history, putting the US and the Soviet Union on the verge of nuclear war.

On Tuesday, Biden met with Putin in the hopes of defusing tensions and lessening the likelihood of confrontation in the region. Biden told reporters that he was “quite forthright” with Russian President Vladimir Putin and that “no minced words” were exchanged. “I was nice, but I made it clear: If he invades Ukraine, there would be terrible economic ramifications like none he’s ever seen or ever will see,” Biden said.

