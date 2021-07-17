Absent Texas Democrats postponed weddings, while others allegedly abandoned dying family members.

Democrats who left Texas to oppose a Republican voting bill left behind sick relatives. One even had her wedding postponed.

These accounts surfaced this week when Texas state Democratic Representative James Talarico claimed that among the about 58 legislators who left the state on Monday for Washington, D.C., there was “a lot of crying.” Talarico claimed he and his colleagues only left the state as a “last choice” in response to the Republican bill.

Mason Reid, Talarico’s Communications Director, verified to This website that several politicians left behind family members who were near death. However, Reid suppressed additional facts out of respect for the legislators’ and their families’ privacy.

Representative Celia Israel had to postpone her wedding to her 26-year companion because of the legislators’ unexpected trip to the nation’s capital.

Last Thursday, Israel had planned to marry Celinda Garza on the Texas House floor. She stated that the location of her wedding would be significant not only because of her commitment to serve the state, but also because of the state legislature’s lengthy history of anti-LGBTQ legislation.

However, when Garza was getting her wedding gown fitted, a colleague of Israel’s called to inform her of the Democrats’ plans to depart the state, according to KVUE. Israel admitted that she had difficulty in informing her spouse about what was going on. Israel stated that her partner was dissatisfied.

The couple had intended to celebrate after the wedding at a country music festival in Marathon, Texas. But that had to be put on hold as well.

“I replied, ‘I’m truly sorry honey,’ as we got in the car driving back from South Texas. ‘Please accept my sincere apologies.’ ‘Politics is dumb,’ I said. And she answered, ‘Yes, politics is stupid,'” Israel added.

“I didn’t think I could love her any more,” Israel continued. “She handled everything like a champ.”

Talarico has stated that his Democratic colleagues in the state assembly do not necessarily have a “endgame” in mind for defeating the bill. “In Texas, there is no endgame,” he remarked. “Here in DC, we have no other options.”

“We realize it will be impossible to permanently reject [the GOP voting measure in this congressional session]––or any subsequent special sessions––which is why the caucus is here pushing. This is a condensed version of the information.