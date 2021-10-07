‘Above and Beyond’ is how one Amazon driver described his Halloween delivery.

An Amazon delivery man has garnered over 99,000 Reddit votes by sharing the festive way he spiced up a typical product delivery.

“A customer gave Amazon this video of me delivering a delivery with the Skeleton aid,” wrote Reddit user “Drumexplorer33” on Subreddit “Funny” yesterday.

The car can be seen approaching the property before discovering the skeleton sat on the porch in the video, which was captured from Google Nest surveillance. Using all of his resources, he placed the parcel in the skeleton’s lap before wrapping its arms around it and photographing the proof.

In a comment, he stated, “If the consumer has something to interact with, I almost always try to put the package in position to make the customer chuckle.”

Because it was one of his last deliveries of the day, the driver verified that he only had time to put a creative touch to his delivery while still reaching quota.

“I wish you were my delivery person,” one Reddit user wrote, praising the video and the driver.

“This guy went above and beyond and I think it’s really cool,” one user wrote, raising concerns that the driver might be fired for the time spent on the stunt—concerns that the original poster reassured were unfounded, as he is “definitely not fired,” with Amazon managers “tickled pink” about the video.

In response to claims that the video was a hoax, “The driver claimed that the “100% pure luck this laid out like this” was due to Amazon’s “PR marketing” due to the serendipitous placement of the delivery truck. Almost comical!” Amazon has been asked for comment by Washington Newsday.

This video of me delivering a delivery with the Skeleton help was sent to Amazon by a customer! fromfunny While many viewers welcomed the video, others used it to compare the delivery driver’s experience to other, very different accounts, including allusions to restroom break concerns.

In 2018, Amazon refuted charges made by a purported whistleblower that the business monitored employees’ bathroom breaks and forced them to urinate in water bottles during shifts to save time. Various reports from various sites have since claimed that delivery drivers have told similar accounts. This is a condensed version of the information.