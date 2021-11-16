Abortion is the “Most Extreme Law” in America, according to Beto O’Rourke.

Pecos County Judge Joe Shuster explained both the promise and the hazard facing former congressman and presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke as the first event for his hours-old campaign for governor, a rural health care discussion in Fort Stockton, Texas, closed down.

Shuster began by saying, “You made an impression when you were out here in ’17,” referring to O’Rourke’s 2.5-point loss in his first statewide election to Senator Ted Cruz. “I thought that if I ever had the chance to have the governor come and listen to us, this would be the only one – if you win.” And I know you’ve got a tough path ahead of you.” O’Rourke stated that he agreed with the judge’s decision.

After all, this is O’Rourke’s third try to win a national election, having come close in 2018 but failing miserably in a 2020 presidential candidacy. With the stakes high, he’ll be up against an incumbent governor with a $55 million war chest in a generally Republican state during a midterm election that Democrats are widely expected to lose.

It would be an uphill battle, according to O’Rourke.

After his first campaign stop, where The Washington Newsday was the only news agency in the room, he stated that “where Texas is right now” is essential and distinct from 2018.

He spoke to the doctors in the meeting in Fort Stockton who spoke about struggling to meet the demand for care during the pandemic, citing the 73,000 Texans who died from COVID-19, “many of whom died unnecessarily due to the governor’s unclear leadership.”

Even on divisive issues, O’Rourke told The Washington Newsday that Texans can find common ground. He believes Abbott should not have signed permitless carry since most people agree they shouldn’t have to worry about being killed by a weapon built for military usage.

He also used the occasion to criticize Abbott for enacting a law that virtually prohibits abortion and is currently being challenged in court.

"This is the most draconian law in the United States of America, pushed for and approved by Greg Abbott, which not only effectively prohibits abortion in Texas, but also places a $10,000 prize on the head of any woman who wants to make a personal,