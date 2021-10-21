Abortion clinics in Texas have been booked solid for weeks as a result of the SB8 ban.

A new Texas abortion law is reverberating far beyond the Lone Star State, with facilities as far away as Las Vegas booked for weeks due to a surge in people seeking care.

The Texas law, known as S.B. 8, is one of the most stringent abortion restrictions in the country. When a “fetal heartbeat”—a term that medical professionals and abortion rights campaigners argue is misleading—can be found, usually around six weeks of pregnancy, it effectively prevents the procedure.

Private people are responsible for enforcing the ban, and they can earn up to $10,000 for each successful lawsuit they file against a doctor or anyone else involved in helping or abetting an abortion.

Abortion providers in neighboring states have reported a significant increase in patients from Texas since S.B. 8 took effect on September 1.

In Texas, over 55,000 people receive abortions each year, which means that almost 1,200 people a week are no longer able to get abortions in their own state.

Trust Women’s communications director, Zach Gingrich-Gaylord, told The Washington Newsday, “We are currently packed out through the first or second week of November, which is extremely important.”

Clinics run by Trust Women can be found in Oklahoma and Kansas. Only one patient from Texas visited Trust Women’s Wichita facility in August. That number jumped to 51 in October.

Patients from Texas have increased by 50% across all of Planned Parenthood Rocky Mountains’ health centers, which serve New Mexico, Colorado, and southern Nevada.

The Planned Parenthood Rocky Mountain region’s chief experience officer, Adrienne Mansanares, told The Washington Newsday that their locations are similarly booked out for up to two weeks owing to “tremendous demand” for reproductive and sexual healthcare.

The influx of patients from Texas is straining the capacity of clinics in neighboring states with smaller or fewer facilities. For example, the metropolitan area of Dallas–Fort Worth contains more clinics than the entire state of Oklahoma.

Patients from Oklahoma are being displaced by Texas patients, according to Trust Women’s Wichita facility. Planned Parenthood described a “migration” pattern in which local residents are forced to travel north to Farmington if their Albuquerque location is full. This is a condensed version of the information.